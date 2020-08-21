 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chris Wallace, welcome to the #Resistance? MAGA crowd CANCELS Fox News host who complimented Biden’s DNC speech

21 Aug, 2020 23:58
Chris Wallace, welcome to the #Resistance? MAGA crowd CANCELS Fox News host who complimented Biden’s DNC speech
FILE PHOTOS. ©  AFP / Steve Pope;  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
Trump supporters seem to have finally decided to engage in ‘cancel culture’ on Twitter after Chris Wallace, a host on the traditionally pro-Republican Fox News network, praised the speech by the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I thought [Biden’s speech] was enormously effective,” Wallace said on Thursday night, after Biden’s address wrapped up the last day of the Democratic convention in Milwaukee. In Wallace's opinion, Biden effectively countered President Donald Trump’s criticism that he was “mentally shot” and a “captive” of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“And yes, Biden was reading from the teleprompter and a prepared speech but I thought that he blew a hole, a big hole in the characterization,” Wallace said.

His words quickly made rounds online and even ended as posts in various “conservatives for Biden” communities.

Trump Republicans, on the other hand, seemed to have enjoyed the characterization much less, immediately branding Wallace a “never Trumper” and a “clown.”

Political and personal attacks were not the end of it, as many of Wallace’s critics decided to ‘cancel’ him professionally, calling on Fox News to fire him.

Democrats naturally enjoyed the positive coverage of one of their candidate’s sporadic media appearances, calling Wallace “the only journalist [on Fox News] that has integrity.”

Despite having a show on the Republican-leaning network, Wallace has admitted for years to being a registered Democrat, though he said he had voted for candidates from both major US parties.

Last month, Wallace sat down for a now-famous interview with Trump, asking the president a series of tough and adversarial questions. Trump has subsequently denounced Fox coverage in Wallace's time slot as “unwatchable” and “worse than fake news CNN.”

