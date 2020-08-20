 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Racism cured? Elizabeth Warren displays alphabet toys spelling BLM in background during DNC speech, gets ridiculed

20 Aug, 2020 15:11
Racism cured? Elizabeth Warren displays alphabet toys spelling BLM in background during DNC speech, gets ridiculed
US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s attempt at a Black Lives Matter nod was mocked on Twitter after she had the letters BLM spelled out with toy alphabet letters in the background of her video address to the DNC.

The progressive senator spoke to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from a childhood education center, located in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Warren’s speech was mainly about her support for Joe Biden’s presidential bid and the problems she had with Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she apparently decided to include some topical symbolism by arranging toy alphabet letters behind her to spell BLM, meaning “Black Lives Matter.”

The decision came under fire following her address, as people derided the anti-racist Easter egg for not being substantive or at least subtle.

The toy alphabet move was called “peak performative wokeness” by users who were still bitter over claims that Warren’s decision to stay in the party’s primary past Super Tuesday cost progressive icon Bernie Sanders the nomination.

To some of her critics, the gesture seemed superficial because, while the senator doesn’t support the activist position of defunding the police, she still could “spell BLM in blocks.”

Warren’s message, sent using toy letters, prompted podcast host Felix Biederman to dub the upcoming Trump versus Biden matchup as “the election for babies.”

A Twitter user jokingly suggested Warren could’ve gone with a more radical idea and spell “All cops are bastards” with children’s toys.

Some, however, seemed to appreciate the effort, saying that they “love to see” an extra reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

