 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Worse than CNN’: Trump blasts Fox News’ weekend coverage as ‘unwatchable’ and advises supporters to change the channel

16 Aug, 2020 21:29
Get short URL
‘Worse than CNN’: Trump blasts Fox News’ weekend coverage as ‘unwatchable’ and advises supporters to change the channel
©  REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Donald Trump has taken his sporadic criticisms of Fox News to a new level, calling the network “worse than Fake News CNN” when it comes to its weekend programming and advising his supporters to switch over to a minor competitor.

Trump said Fox News is simply “not watchable” during weekend afternoons. “It is worse than Fake News,” the president tweeted, on a day when his timeline was mostly filled with condolence messages about the passing of his younger brother Robert the night before.

Not only did Trump slam Fox News’ coverage, but he also offered supporters advice about what they should be watching instead. “I strongly suggest turning your dial to OANN. They do a really ‘Fair & Balanced’ job!” he wrote, awarding Fox’s famous slogan to the conservative One America News Network, a network he has promoted in the past. 

Though Fox News employs some of the president’s staunchest media supporters, like Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, Trump has nevertheless slammed the network in recent years. However, his attacks have gotten harsher as he's begun promoting networks like OANN over Fox News in specific time slots. 

Trump has been especially disapproving of the network’s weekend anchors. Chris Wallace, who has been notably more critical of the president than many other personalities on the network, hosts ‘Fox News Sunday’.

Last month, Trump said Fox News had changed in recent years and “forgot who got them where they are.” In May, he said the network was not the same after the resignation of its late CEO Roger Ailes in 2016 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump said at the time he was “looking for a new outlet.”

The conservative OANN began trending almost immediately after earning the seal of approval from Trump, setting off another battle between his critics and supporters.

Many on the left slammed the endorsement and OANN as a “far-right” conspiracy news organization, while some conservatives seemed happy to change the channel.

Others, however, were more concerned by the fact that Trump was tweeting about what to watch on a Sunday afternoon mere hours after his brother’s passing.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies