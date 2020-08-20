 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Directed by Epstein’s ghost!?’ Netflix film about ‘11yo twerking & exploring her femininity’ bashed for ‘promoting child porn’

20 Aug, 2020 05:33
©  YouTube / Netflix / Official Trailer / Cuties
A Netflix film set to debut next month has drawn major public backlash and a petition to see it cancelled, with critics insisting the mature-rated movie – centered on an 11-year-old wannabe dancer – sexualizes children.

Scheduled for release on the platform in September, the French film ‘Cuties’ bills itself as a coming-of-age drama that hits on modern social issues, following protagonist Amy, a pre-teen girl from a conservative family who joins a school dancing troupe.

But a growing number of detractors argue that the film is obscene and “promotes child pornography,” pointing to sexually provocative dance routines and revealing outfits for the underage actors.

“The movie Cuties shows children dressed provocatively, dancing sexually and is rated only for adult viewers,” wrote the creator of an online petition calling to have the film blocked on Netflix, which has garnered nearly 12,000 signatures.

It was created for the entertainment of adults who are pedophiles. Please sign the petition to protect our children from exploitation in movies.

Scores of netizens have weighed in on the title, some wondering sarcastically if the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein – the disgraced investor charged with trafficking underage girls before his alleged suicide in prison last year – may have had a hand in producing it.

