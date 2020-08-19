‘Is that a bad thing?’ Trump says he opposes ‘satanic pedophiles’ when asked about QAnon

Saying he didn’t know much about the QAnon movement, aside from the fact they liked him, US President Donald Trump added that opposing a satanic pedophile conspiracy – as they seem to think he’s doing – wouldn’t be wrong.

“I don't know anything about them, except they seem to like me,” Trump said during the Wednesday evening press conference at the White House, when asked about QAnon. When told they seem to believe he is saving the world from a conspiracy of satanic pedophiles and cannibals, Trump responded, “is that supposed to be a bad thing?”

REPORTER: QAnon believes you are secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Are you behind that?TRUMP: Is that supposed to be a bad thing? We are actually. We are saving the world. pic.twitter.com/rPYFU1B8WB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020

“We are saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country,” Trump added, “and then the rest of the world will follow.”

The president framed the answer in the context of the ongoing riots in Portland and elsewhere in the US, which have been going on for months under the guise of peaceful protests for “racial justice.”

Some mainstream media outlets have already sought to portray QAnon as a “deranged cult,” and attacked several winners of Republican congressional primaries as its “believers.”

QAnon became an online phenomenon after Trump’s election, with some of the president’s supporters taking his comments about the ‘Deep State’ and Washington ‘swamp’ running America into the realm of shadow government.

This conviction has only hardened in the face of criticism by the same mainstream media that have promoted ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theories, and bans by social media platforms. On Wednesday, Facebook and Instagram announced a purge of QAnon accounts for being “linked” to violence. Twitter did the same last month.

