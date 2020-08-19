 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Low Bar 2020’: Twitter users roll their eyes at Biden saying that ALL Latino kids speak Spanish

19 Aug, 2020 13:17
‘Low Bar 2020’: Twitter users roll their eyes at Biden saying that ALL Latino kids speak Spanish
Democratic 2020 presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts in a video feed from Delaware after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for president on the second day of the Democratic National Convention. © AFP / BRIAN SNYDER;  POOL
Democratic nominee for US president Joe Biden appeared to have said that all Latino kids speak Spanish during his speech about the community’s importance. It provoked online outrage, both about the comment and the MSM silence.

Biden made the provocative statement during a virtual forum organized by Voto Latino – an organization that encourages young Latino voters to register to cast their ballot.

“Latinos are among the fastest-growing populations in the United States,” Biden told American composer Lin-Manuel Miranda on Tuesday. “Already one quarter of our school children … are Latinos, speak Spanish”, he said, reiterating, “One quarter!”

The remark seems to have been ignored by the mainstream media, but it did provoke outrage online. It was perceived as insensitive, homogenizing the US Latinos who speak a broad variety of languages besides Spanish, including French and Portuguese, and those who speak only English.

“Joe Biden literally said today that all Latino kids speak Spanish, and I didn't see a blip of it anywhere,” said a Twitter user on Tuesday, having uncovered the clip.

A commenter chimed in, saying that Biden’s remark fits well with his “grandpa who didn't mean anything by it” persona.

“Low Bar 2020” – was a joking suggestion for the septuagenarian Democrat’s campaign slogan.

Another Twitter comedian proposed that maybe next time Biden would use the politically correct term and say, “All Latinx kids speak Spanish”.

The former vice president has a known problem with Latino voter enthusiasm, helped only by the fact that his opponent Donald Trump is even less popular with the community. And it’s difficult to see how his frequent gaffes will help him change that.

The Democratic nominee was in hot water on 6 August, after saying that Latinos are “incredibly diverse … unlike the African American community”. That comment gained so much attention that even Trump tweeted out that Biden “is no longer worthy of the Black vote”.

Also on rt.com ‘Biden no longer worthy of the black vote’: Trump pounces on ‘Sleepy Joe’ for controversial diversity statement

