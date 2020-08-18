 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#YoKamalaSoIndian hashtag trends in India as locals mock Biden’s VP pick's persistent public demonstration of own identity

18 Aug, 2020 15:12
An art enthusiast paints on a canvas the face of presumptive US Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris outside a drawing school in Mumbai on August 13, 2020. © AFP / Indranil MUKHERJEE
Indian Twitter users have been reacting to Kamala Harris’ “first Indian-American vice-presidential candidate” status by jokingly trying to imagine the US politician actually living in their country.

The Twitter trend under the hashtag #YoKamalaSoIndian began on Tuesday, after an earlier New York Times report on Harris’ “brightest childhood memories” of her Indian family members.

Indian netizens overdressed the California senator in various stereotypes and some local insights about their culture, jokingly trying to over exaggerate her cultural identity.

A lot of jabs at Harris were also somewhat self-deprecating quips about Indian people being too economical or even stingy. Kamala is so Indian she “doesn't remove plastic covers from sofa cushions” said one jokester about the millionaire politician.

Other takes were that since Harris is so Indian she must be using an “old fridge as a wardrobe and TV stand,” or perhaps she is keeping a “plastic bag full of plastic bags” just in case.

Some jokes were more internally oriented as people were trying to imagine the senator commuting via riding on a bus rooftop, or “beating her husband with Jhadu.”

Harris’ mixed racial background has led some in the US and abroad to speculate that she “changes her race per requirement,” trying to fit the most politically advantageous persona.

Harris’ mother comes from India, while her father is a black man from Jamaica, which prompted some to dispute the validity of her Indian American identity.
The senator herself seems to also identify herself as an African American, with a famous example being her anti-segregation attack of her running mate Joe Biden back during the primary debates. Then, Harris lamented the former vice president’s opposition to desegregating US schools in the 1970s, saying that as a black child she herself benefited from the policy.

