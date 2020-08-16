 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Trash me’: Wikipedia locks Elon Musk’s page after he ASKS Twitter users to sabotage it

16 Aug, 2020 17:21
Get short URL
‘Trash me’: Wikipedia locks Elon Musk’s page after he ASKS Twitter users to sabotage it
©  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Elon Musk’s Wikipedia page has been locked for editing after the eccentric Tesla CEO encouraged people to “trash” him on the site. Unsurprisingly, plenty of his followers decided to take him up on the offer.

“History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. 

In a follow-up tweet, Musk told his more than 37 million followers to go forth and “trash” him on the site, which typically allows anyone to edit its pages.

“All major wars, diseases and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr. Musk or one of his companies,” one user edited the page to say, before sending the update straight to Musk, who signaled his approval with a laughing face emoji.

A couple of other edits added “rapper” and “playboy” to the billionaire’s resume.

Musk’s Wikipedia page was quickly locked by the company, which limited changes to only editors approved by the site itself. A note appeared for those still trying to make edits that the page was now “protected to prevent vandalism,” leaving many of Musk’s followers slightly disappointed.

Though he did not share why exactly he wanted people to digitally vandalize his Wikipedia page, Musk has expressed disappointment with the site and its accuracy, especially in regards to him, in the past.

“Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It’s insane! Btw, can someone please delete ‘investor.’ I do basically zero investing,” Musk tweeted in 2019.

Musk argued that the “investor” label made his position with his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, look different. He argued his wealth is exclusively tied to those companies, and if they go bankrupt, so does he.

During that tirade against Wikipedia, Musk approved of a suggestion to edit his page to describe him as a “business magnet” instead of a “business magnate.” The edit was quickly made, with “as requested by Elon Musk” added to the page’s history.

Also on rt.com Elon Musk laughs off Bernie Sanders’ proposed $27.5 billion tax bill by suggesting a drinking game

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies