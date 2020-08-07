 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk laughs off Bernie Sanders’ proposed $27.5 billion tax bill by suggesting a drinking game

7 Aug, 2020 21:03
©  REUTERS/Steve Nesius/Lucas Jackson
A bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) would force billionaires like Elon Musk to pay massive sums of money in tax, but the SpaceX founder’s response shows he isn’t taking the socialist all that seriously.

On Thursday, Sanders introduced the ‘Make Billionaires Pay Act’, which proposes a one-time, 60 percent tax on any wealth gains made by billionaires between March 2020 and January 2021. The money accrued from the massive tax hike would be then used to pay for Americans’ healthcare expenses.

“According to Americans for Tax Fairness and Institute for Policy, if we taxed 60 percent of the windfall gains these billionaires made from March 18 until August 5 we could raise $421.7 billion,” a press release from Sanders announced. “That’s enough revenue to allow Medicare to pay all of the out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for everyone in America over the next 12 months.”

Musk would be among those hit the hardest if the bill actually managed to pass, with the Tesla founder being forced to cough up $27.5 billion – though that number could change if his wealth fluctuates before the end of the year.

For comparison, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos would be paying $22.8 billion and $42.8 billion respectively. 

Musk made it clear he isn’t taking the Vermont senator or his proposed tax hike all that seriously; on Friday he tweeted a meme in response to the news – and the estimates for what he would owe – laughing off the entire situation.

“Official Bernie Sanders drinking game! Everytime The Bernster mentions a free government program, chug somebody else’s beer!” the meme jokes.

Responses to the tweet suggested that plenty of others are also not taking Sanders’ latest plea to get the government more tax money very seriously.

Some, however, have shown support for Sanders’ efforts to tax the rich.

This is not the first time Musk and Sanders have clashed. When the billionaire expressed opposition last month to a second government stimulus package to help people unemployed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanders blasted him as a “hypocrite.”

