 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Unbelievably disgusting’: #WrongTrump trending after Robert Trump, president’s younger brother, dies

16 Aug, 2020 05:40
Get short URL
‘Unbelievably disgusting’: #WrongTrump trending after Robert Trump, president’s younger brother, dies
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump, left, sister Maryanne Trump Barry, brother Robert Trump, right. © Global Look Press/Keystone Press
Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the passing of his brother Robert, 3 years his younger, the hashtag #WrongTrump was launched on Twitter, quickly climbing to the top and drawing the ire of conservatives.

The president announced the passing of his brother Robert, also a real estate developer and business executive, on Saturday night.

“It is with heavy heart that I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a short statement. 

The announcement comes just a day after the president paid a visit to his brother, who was being treated at a New York City medical center. Trump reportedly spent around 45 minutes inside the facility before hopping on a helicopter and flying to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Also on rt.com Cher says she hopes ‘ground opens’ under Trump and ‘we never see his face again’ after Gettysburg speech suggestion

Little was known about Robert’s condition and the nature of his sickness. After leaving the hospital, Trump told the media that he had “a wonderful brother” and that they have had “a great relationship for a long time.”

The news of Robert’s passing quickly spread on Twitter, with many sending prayers and condolences to the president’s family. However, not everybody was ready to cast aside political animosity, as #WrongTrump shot to the top of Twitter’s US trends in no time.

Trump supporters were up in arms over the trend. Former Republican congressional candidate from California DeAnna Lorraine called it “unbelievably disgusting.” 

One commenter went as far as to say that she would now jump aboard “the Trump Train” after seeing #WrongTrump trending.

“The fact that ‘The Wrong Trump’ is trending after the President’s brother died tells you everything you need to know about the left,” another tweeted.

The Washington Post, known for making eyebrow-raising political statements with obituaries in the past, came under fire for Robert Trump’s, which mentions his legal wranglings with niece Mary Trump over her tell-all memoir in the headline.

“Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump who filed lawsuit against niece, dies at 71,” the title, blasted by Trump supporters as tone-deaf, reads.

“This headline, on an ‘obituary’ no less, is sick. WaPo should be ashamed of itself,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies