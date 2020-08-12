 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FBI investigates SHOOTING at US Air Force helicopter that caused emergency landing in Virginia

12 Aug, 2020 17:24
A US Air Force 1st Helicopter Squadron Bell UH-1N Huey (August 7, 2016 file photo) ©  Flickr/John Sonderman
Federal agents are looking into who opened fire on a US Air Force helicopter, injuring one crew member and forcing it to make an emergency landing at an airport in Virginia during a training mission.

The crew member was hurt when the UH-1N Huey helicopter was struck by a bullet on Monday, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. The helicopter interrupted the routine training flight to land at the Manassas Airport, not far from Washington, DC. 

USAF says the injured airman was taken to the hospital and treated for a “non-threatening” injury. He or she has since been released. 

FBI special agents and an Evidence Response Team were sent to the airport, after reports that the helicopter was struck by gunfire from the ground.

Later on Monday, an individual was shot by Secret Service agents outside the White House security perimeter, after reportedly threatening to attack them. The shooting briefly interrupted President Donald Trump’s press conference. 

No further details were released about the incident or the training flight. The stricken helicopter is assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, home to the Air Force One presidential aircraft. Helicopters are often used to get presidents from the White House to the base, or to the Camp David retreat in eastern Maryland. 

