The world’s first Covid-19 vaccine: Everything we know about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, named ‘Sputnik V’.

The president said that one of his daughters had tested the drug on herself.

What we know about the vaccine:

Developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the dose is based on a platform already used for six other vaccines, according to Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.

The Ministry of Health registered ‘Sputnik V’ as a solution to be injected.

According to the results of clinical studies, the vaccine has shown both high efficacy and safety.

All the volunteers developed high titers [concentration levels] of antibodies to Covid-19, Murashko noted.

He also said that “none of them had serious complications” after receiving the vaccine.

After vaccination, immunity to Covid-19 can last up to two years, the Health Ministry claimed.

How will the vaccine be distributed?

President Putin expects that mass production of the coronavirus vaccine will begin in the near future.

The solution will be produced at two sites: The Russian Ministry of Health’s Gamaleya Institute and the domestic biopharmaceutical company Binnopharm.

Some foreign countries have already shown interest in acquiring doses of the Russian vaccine.

Vaccination:

Medical workers and teachers will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Vaccination of medical professionals could begin in late August or September.

‘Sputnik V’ will be available to the general public on January 1, 2021.

Vaccination will be voluntary in Russia.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology have launched a new website with information about ‘Sputnik V’.