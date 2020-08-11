 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

The world’s first Covid-19 vaccine: Everything we know about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’

11 Aug, 2020 17:46
Get short URL
The world’s first Covid-19 vaccine: Everything we know about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’
‘Sputnik V’ ©  RDIF
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, named ‘Sputnik V’.

The president said that one of his daughters had tested the drug on herself.

What we know about the vaccine:

Read more
Putin says Russia’s Health Ministry has approved world’s FIRST Covid-19 vaccine, his own daughter has been vaccinated Putin says Russia’s Health Ministry has approved world’s FIRST Covid-19 vaccine, his own daughter has been vaccinated
  • Developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the dose is based on a platform already used for six other vaccines, according to Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.
  • The Ministry of Health registered ‘Sputnik V’ as a solution to be injected.
  • According to the results of clinical studies, the vaccine has shown both high efficacy and safety.
  • All the volunteers developed high titers [concentration levels] of antibodies to Covid-19, Murashko noted.
  • He also said that “none of them had serious complications” after receiving the vaccine.
  • After vaccination, immunity to Covid-19 can last up to two years, the Health Ministry claimed. 

How will the vaccine be distributed?

  • President Putin expects that mass production of the coronavirus vaccine will begin in the near future.
  • The solution will be produced at two sites: The Russian Ministry of Health’s Gamaleya  Institute and the domestic biopharmaceutical company Binnopharm.
  • Some foreign countries have already shown interest in acquiring doses of the Russian vaccine.

Vaccination: 

  • Medical workers and teachers will be the first to receive the vaccine. 
  • Vaccination of medical professionals could begin in late August or September.
  • ‘Sputnik V’ will be available to the general public on January 1, 2021.
  • Vaccination will be voluntary in Russia.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya  Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology have launched a new website with information about ‘Sputnik V’. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies