Trump launches scathing ad on ‘phony’ Kamala Harris as Democrats are torn over Biden’s VP pick

President Donald Trump is having a field day with the choice of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate. While Democrat elites are rallying behind the ticket, frustrated progressives point to her problematic prosecutorial past.

Democrats announced Harris as Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, proving right the July scoop from Politico based on a leaked campaign email. The California senator of Jamaican and Indian descent was quickly embraced by the party establishment as the perfect fit.

Failed 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton said she was “thrilled to welcome Kamala Harris to a historic Democratic ticket.”

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

“Thrilled” was also the choice phrase of Stacey Abrams, failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate rumored to be in the running for the VP slot until Harris was announced.

Another endorsement came from Alexander Soros, son and heir of the Democrat mega-donor George Soros, congratulating Harris as “our future Vice President” next to a photo of them shaking hands.

The Lincoln Project – former Republican strategists now eagerly working to get Biden elected out of their hatred of Trump – was also thrilled about the choice of Harris, quickly rolling out a video message.

Progressive firebrand Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) was also on board, declaring the former prosecutor “understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history.”

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020

While Sanders bent the knee, other progressives were not convinced.

“Nothing says Black Lives Matter like the one-two carceral punch of Joe ‘Crime Bill’ Biden and Kamala ‘School or Jail’ Harris,” tweeted Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola, pointing out the irony of a Biden-Harris ticket as a way for Democrats to “honor the legacy of George Floyd,” the African-American man whose death at hands of police in Minnesota started weeks of riots across the US.

Nothing says Black Lives Matter like the one-two carceral punch of Joe "Crime Bill" Biden and Kamala "School or Jail" Harris — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) August 11, 2020

Harris got her start in politics as a district attorney in California, becoming the state attorney general in 2011 before getting elected to the Senate in 2016. Her prosecutorial record got her labeled a “cop” by progressive Democrats now campaigning to defund or abolish the police.

President Trump reacted to the announcement by releasing an attack ad arguing that “phony” Harris was rejected by Democrat voters long before the primaries began, but Biden is just “not smart” enough to do the same.

At a press conference later on Tuesday, the president said he was “a little surprised” by Biden’s choice, calling Harris his “number-one draft pick” thanks to a “very, very [poor]” primary performance. “She was expected to do well; she ended up at right around 2 percent,” he said.

