He 'deserves a raise': ‘Karen’ roasted for shaming store manager for not doing enough about non-mask wearer

A trans activist’s attempt to shame a grocery store manager over not enforcing a Covid-19 mask mandate has epically backfired, with critics labeling the complainer a “super Karen.”

“I was just threatened w/assault at @kroger in Louisville because I asked another customer to wear a mask, and she refused,” Danielle Muscato tweeted.

Muscato said a manager was informed of the confrontation and talked to the non-mask wearing customer, but “refused to do anything more.”

Muscato then posted an image of the store manager, named him, and attempted to shame him.

“His name is Andy, and he does not want Twitter to know that.”

I was just threatened w/assault at @kroger in Louisville because I asked another customer to wear a mask, and she refused. I reported it to a manager, who found her and talked to her, but refused to do anything more.His name is Andy, and he does not want Twitter to know that. pic.twitter.com/pATepOuSeJ — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

Muscato also asked for security footage of the encounter with the non-mask wearing customer, but the store refused.

I didn't get a pic of the woman who threatened me. But it's all on camera, @Kroger has footage. I asked the manager about that footage, too, and he blew me off. Kroger, this is unacceptable. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

Muscato was likely looking for support, and though the situation trended on Twitter, thousands chimed in to criticize the “super Karen,” a term usually used to refer to an entitled and not self-aware complaining white woman, for trying to ‘cancel’ and dox Kroger manager.

“One of the few positives of the pandemic is exposing the ‘narc’ mentality so frequently by its very offenders, that none of us want to be that way,” Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld tweeted.

“Andy sounds like the good guy in this interaction,” podcaster Noah Blum added.

“Karen” is played out. I give you: “Super Karen”. pic.twitter.com/RN897o4I02 — GregEsq (@GregEsq) August 8, 2020

The most interesting part that Danielle Muscato hasn't thought out about this is that if there's no footage, like she claims there should be, Andy here has a really good lawsuit on his hands & Danielle has some really large bills coming her way. https://t.co/qtYqqHa3aR — Christopher[Awesome] (@PailOfAwesome) August 8, 2020

Transgender rights activist Danielle Muscato wants everyone to think she's a hero for harassing a fellow shopper and a store manager at Kroger.It backfired. https://t.co/ykKq6HqPN6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2020

.@kroger, Andy deserves a raise for dealing with people like Danielle. https://t.co/LIZSoh1XFz — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 8, 2020

The ultimate Karen move Danielle - everybody hate a tattle-tale. Virtue signal somewhere else. https://t.co/9ubBAXkc5X — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 8, 2020

Muscato, however, has refused to back down from the decision to post the picture, blasting “Andy” for not enforcing the mask mandate put in place by Kroger.

The right thing to do would be to tell them they cannot check out and must leave for threatening another customer, and aren't allowed back. Even if they weren't willing to go that far, they should have said we won't ring you up without a mask. It's the law and it's store policy. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

The manager was not following store policy as stated on their website and in their app.There are also signs on the door and regular announcements over the PA. pic.twitter.com/yeE89ulJ1k — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

While they were few and far between, some did support Muscato’s hard stance on mask wearing.

Andy needs to do his job and ensure everyone in his store wears a mask correctly. Do better next time, Andy.@kroger — Numba "Cover your nose too, you savages" Krunch (@numbakrunch) August 8, 2020

Wearing. Mask is the law. If Kroger won’t enforce the law they should close. — Georgie (@GeorgieRussel) August 8, 2020

Mask wearing has become a hotly debated issue in the US. While many businesses now require masks to be worn to protect from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, some have questioned the usefulness of masks and it has led to a wave of virtue-signaling viral videos where people attempt to shame and dox people not wearing them. This has led to screaming and violent confrontations across the country.

