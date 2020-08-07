BLM protesters attacking police precinct douse elderly woman with paint, harass another using walker (VIDEOS)

More Black Lives Matter protests turned to rioting in Portland as two elderly women were targeted by demonstrators as the pair tried to stop them from attacking a police precinct and setting a fire.

Portland police tweeted a photo of one elderly woman targeted by the protesters who was doused in what appears to be white paint. The tweet, however, mistakenly identified her as another victim using a walker who was also targeted.

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Police corrected their tweet after learning of the separate incident. Both women attempted to stop demonstrators from attacking the Portland Police Department’s East Precinct – which was boarded up after being targeted the night before – late Thursday night.

As protesters were hitting the boards with paint cans, the first elderly woman trying to stop them was screamed at, hit with paint, and had yellow tape thrown on her. As she tried talking rioters down, people could be heard screaming, “put your mask on!”

Counter protesters in standoff with Portland protesters; she was doused in paint I believe pic.twitter.com/08ceieWh3t — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiotspic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

The second woman, who was using a walker, was actually holding a BLM sign, but that didn’t seem to help much with the crowd. One protester gets close to her and begins screaming. She is even blocked at one point from attempting to put out a fire set by the demonstrators.

Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

Antifa militant stops an elderly woman from putting out a fire they started at the Portland Police east precinct. #PortlandRiotspic.twitter.com/RBGb5cNu3g — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Portland police eventually deemed the gathering an “unlawful assembly” and dispersed the crowd. They tweeted pictures of projectiles thrown at police, as well as pieces of rebar used to pop the tires of police vehicles, causing significant damage.

These ties made out of rebar were constructed by some members of the group who gathered outside of East Precinct tonight. The ties were meant to pop police vehicle tires. Several of the ties were thrown in the street and police vehicles ran them over, causing damage to tires. pic.twitter.com/hxkvpYVMvO — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

People Light Fires, Throw Rocks, Glass Bottles, and Paint during Mass Gathering outside East Precinct (Photo) https://t.co/FKKvucdoMhpic.twitter.com/TZW474mt7T — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

“As officers dispersed the crowd, they were hit with projectiles ranging from glass bottles to heavy rocks. Large rebar ties were thrown into the street with the intention of popping police vehicle tires. Several police vehicles ran over them, which caused damage to tires. While officers dispersed the crowd, several custodies were taken,” they said through a statement.

After being dispersed, the crowd made its way back to the precinct and officers were assaulted with paint cans, rocks, and fireworks.

Several arrests were made, including one individual carrying a handgun.

Despite Portland protests continually turning to violence and federal authorities needing to enter the area after a fire was set at a courthouse, Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) has called the demonstrations “peaceful” and “non-violent” and criticized the Department of Homeland Security for involving themselves in the situation.

I think we’ve had enough political grandstanding from DC. The President’s plan to "dominate" the streets of American cities has failed. And today, federal troops are preparing to leave downtown Portland. We will protect free speech and the right to protest peacefully. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 30, 2020

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) has also described protests in his city as peaceful in the past.

Last night, Portlanders committed to peaceful demonstrations amplified their energy, asserted their collective voice and reclaimed the space that has been a staging ground for violence, to share their powerful message of reformative justice. Thank you! — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 1, 2020

President Donald Trump has warned that federal agents will continue to intervene in cities like Portland if protests keep turning violent. The governor has not commented on demonstrators targeting a police precinct.

