 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Baseless & politically motivated’: NRA counter-sues New York AG who seeks to shut down pro-gun organization

7 Aug, 2020 04:08
Get short URL
‘Baseless & politically motivated’: NRA counter-sues New York AG who seeks to shut down pro-gun organization
The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters, in Fairfax, Virginia, US, August 6, 2020 ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
The National Rifle Association has filed its own lawsuit after New York’s attorney general sued the group for fraud, hoping to put it out of business. The pro-gun org says the AG’s case is politically motivated and frivolous.

Responding to a suit brought by New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday – which accused top executives in the pro-Second Amendment group of misusing funds – the NRA filed a federal countersuit claiming James’ case is based on a “rank political vendetta,” rather than any “sincere belief” that the organization broke the law.

“This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend,” NRA president Carolyn Meadows said in a tweet. “Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom.”

As evidenced by the lawsuit filed by the NRA today against the NY AG, we not only will not shrink from this fight – we will confront it and prevail.

Obtained by both the Daily Caller and Fox News on Thursday, the NRA’s 19-page civil complaint also alleges James had defamed the org and violated its rights to free speech. The former allegation reportedly stems from the AG’s labeling of the group as a “terrorist organization” and “criminal enterprise,” while the NRA also says it was targeted over “constitutionally protected speech on issues that James opposes.”

The New York Democratic Party political machine seeks to harass, defund, and dismantle the NRA because of what it believes and what it says.

Also on rt.com NY and DC attorneys general sue National Rifle Association for alleged misuse of charitable funds

The suit makes mention of James’ predecessor in the New York AG’s office, Eric Schneiderman, who is said to have warned the group that “key Democratic actors” were pressuring him to “pursue the NRA for purely political purposes.”

“In a telephone call to Tom King, an NRA director, in late 2017, Schneiderman emphasized that while he opposed the NRA’s positions on the Second Amendment, he felt troubled by recent, extraordinary pressures being placed on his office by powerful political interests,” the lawsuit reads, adding elsewhere that the group “has not been treated fairly” by James’ office, despite cooperating with its investigation.

The AG’s suit – which explicitly stated that it sought to disband the NRA outright – accused the group of diverting some $64 million in charitable funds into personal expenses for senior leadership, including NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre. He and three other defendants are said to have spent group dollars on costly private air travel, as well as lavish meals and vacations, among other things. The group has rejected James’ allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

Also on rt.com San Francisco backs off blacklisting NRA as ‘national terrorist organization’ after gun group takes city to court

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies