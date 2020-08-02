Microsoft says talks over TikTok’s potential purchase to wrap up by September 15 in ‘any event’ after CEO speaks with Trump

Microsoft has said they would “move quickly” in their talks with ByteDance to buy TikTok, after CEO Satya Nadella discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump, who threatened to ban the popular Chinese app.

In a statement on its official blog on Sunday, Microsoft has confirmed that the discussions between them and the owner of TikTok, Chinese company ByteDance, have been underway, vowing to complete them “no later than September, 15” whatever the outcome.

Microsoft said that if a “preliminary proposal” communicated to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) between the companies to be made final, it would entail the US technology giant purchasing TikTok services in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The company said that it “appreciates the importance” of addressing Trump’s concerns about the purported security risks presented by TikTok, adding that it “looks forward” to continuing dialog with the US government as it seeks to thrash out a deal with ByteDance.

Microsoft appreciates the U.S. Government’s and President Trump’s personal involvement as it continues to develop strong security protections for the country

