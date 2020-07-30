Trump can’t & shouldn’t move election date, head of US election commission says after president muses about delay

Donald Trump’s suggestion of delaying the upcoming presidential election was given short shrift by the head of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), who said the president has no power to do so.

Ellen Weintraub responded to a tweet from Trump on Thursday in which the president floated a possible delay to the vote due to mail-in voting fraud concerns. “No. You don’t have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved,” she said.

No, Mr. President. No. You don't have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved. States and localities are asking you and Congress for funds so they can properly run the safe and secure elections all Americans want. Why don't you work on that? https://t.co/mCLeS3yjbw — Ellen L 😷 Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) July 30, 2020

The FEC chair added that, instead of considering a move he cannot make anyway, Trump should focus his attention on reaching an agreement with Congress to offer more funding to states and localities to hold the November 3 election in a safe and secure way.

Trump earlier suggested that mass mail-in voting would likely produce an embarrassingly fraudulent result in November, and that the country would benefit from postponing the election.

