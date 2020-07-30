 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump can’t & shouldn’t move election date, head of US election commission says after president muses about delay

30 Jul, 2020 14:40
FILE PHOTO. ©REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Donald Trump’s suggestion of delaying the upcoming presidential election was given short shrift by the head of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), who said the president has no power to do so.

Ellen Weintraub responded to a tweet from Trump on Thursday in which the president floated a possible delay to the vote due to mail-in voting fraud concerns. “No. You don’t have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved,” she said.

The FEC chair added that, instead of considering a move he cannot make anyway, Trump should focus his attention on reaching an agreement with Congress to offer more funding to states and localities to hold the November 3 election in a safe and secure way.

Trump earlier suggested that mass mail-in voting would likely produce an embarrassingly fraudulent result in November, and that the country would benefit from postponing the election.

