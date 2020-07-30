 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump moots delaying 2020 election over mail-in poll concerns ‘until people can properly, securely & safely vote’

30 Jul, 2020 13:04
©REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mail-in voting threatens to make the November election the “most inaccurate & fraudulent” in US history, so the nation may be better off simply postponing it, President Donald Trump has suggested in a tweet.

Sharing his ongoing concerns over mail-in voting, Trump raised the possibility of delaying the election “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

The US President appears to be considering an idea that just a few months he angrily dismissed. In April, his presumed Democratic rival Joe Biden claimed the incumbent would “try to kick back the election somehow.”

"That's the only way he thinks he can possibly win," Biden said.

Trump responded with an angry rebuke, calling it "made-up propaganda,” and adding: "I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3. It's a good number. No, I look forward to that election."

Since April, Trump has lost ground to Biden in terms of popularity as the US drags through the Covid-19 pandemic and an unprecedented economic slowdown. Both nationally and in battleground states, the president currently lags behind the former vice president, according to pollsters.

