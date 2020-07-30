Trump moots delaying 2020 election over mail-in poll concerns ‘until people can properly, securely & safely vote’

Mail-in voting threatens to make the November election the “most inaccurate & fraudulent” in US history, so the nation may be better off simply postponing it, President Donald Trump has suggested in a tweet.

Sharing his ongoing concerns over mail-in voting, Trump raised the possibility of delaying the election “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

The US President appears to be considering an idea that just a few months he angrily dismissed. In April, his presumed Democratic rival Joe Biden claimed the incumbent would “try to kick back the election somehow.”

"That's the only way he thinks he can possibly win," Biden said.

Trump responded with an angry rebuke, calling it "made-up propaganda,” and adding: "I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3. It's a good number. No, I look forward to that election."

Since April, Trump has lost ground to Biden in terms of popularity as the US drags through the Covid-19 pandemic and an unprecedented economic slowdown. Both nationally and in battleground states, the president currently lags behind the former vice president, according to pollsters.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!