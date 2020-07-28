Twitter locks out Breitbart account as crackdown on pro-HCQ doctor’s livestream continues

Twitter widened its campaign to censor a video defending hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a Covid-19 "cure," deleting a Periscope livestream posted by Breitbart News and restricting the conservative media outlet's account.

Breitbart said its video of a press conference featuring the group America's Frontline Doctors, which promoted the benefits of HCQ and claimed masks aren't needed to stop the spread of coronavirus, was deleted by Twitter. The outlet was told that "tweets with the video are in violation of our Covid-19 misinformation policy."

Also on rt.com Trump Jr. locked out of Twitter account for sharing controversial video defending HCQ as Covid-19 cure

Twitter then limited the Breitbart official account, meaning it can't be used to send tweets, according to the outlet. The video had generated a million views on Periscope, Twitter's livestreaming platform, before being taken down. It was also deleted by YouTube for allegedly violating the video platforms community guidelines.

PROTECT THIS DOCTORPresident @realDonaldTrump was right about HydroxychloroquineDr. Stella Immanuel said "NOBODY NEEDS TO GET SICK, THIS VIRUS HAS A CURE"She explains how it not only works as a cure but can also be used to PREVENT COVID infectionRT! #Hydroxychloroquinepic.twitter.com/Iwp0hMtfvI — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 27, 2020

Twitter had already deleted the video from the accounts of President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr, who had shared it. The company also temporarily locked Trump Jr out of his account.

Also on rt.com ‘Demon sperm’ and ‘Alien DNA’ trend, inducing eye-rolls following media dive into doctor touting HCQ as Covid-19 cure

If you like this story, share it with a friend!