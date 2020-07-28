 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter locks out Breitbart account as crackdown on pro-HCQ doctor’s livestream continues

28 Jul, 2020 20:57
FILE PHOTO: A Breitbart News logo © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst; A file photo showing the official Twitter Comms account and that of CEO Jack Dorsey's © REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Twitter widened its campaign to censor a video defending hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a Covid-19 "cure," deleting a Periscope livestream posted by Breitbart News and restricting the conservative media outlet's account.

Breitbart said its video of a press conference featuring the group America's Frontline Doctors, which promoted the benefits of HCQ and claimed masks aren't needed to stop the spread of coronavirus, was deleted by Twitter. The outlet was told that "tweets with the video are in violation of our Covid-19 misinformation policy."

Twitter then limited the Breitbart official account, meaning it can't be used to send tweets, according to the outlet. The video had generated a million views on Periscope, Twitter's livestreaming platform, before being taken down. It was also deleted by YouTube for allegedly violating the video platforms community guidelines.

Twitter had already deleted the video from the accounts of President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr, who had shared it. The company also temporarily locked Trump Jr out of his account.

