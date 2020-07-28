‘Demon sperm’ and ‘Alien DNA’ trend, inducing eye-rolls following media dive into doctor touting HCQ as Covid-19 cure

Dr Stella Immanuel, one of the doctors filmed touting hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for Covid-19, has a history of unorthodox statements about health – including that visits from demons in our dreams can cause fertility issues.

It was only a matter of time before a mainstream media outlet did a deep dive on the doctor involved in the much-shared video claiming masks are not needed to stop the spread of coronavirus because HCQ is the “cure.” The drug has been promoted by the US president, but has yet to produce anything but varied results in research.

Left-wing media outlet The Daily Beast led the charge, running a report only hours after the footage, originally streamed by Breitbart, was labeled “misinformation” on various social media platforms – including Twitter, where the US president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr was locked out of his account for sharing the video and endorsing its message.

Immanuel, a licensed pediatrician in Texas who claims to have treated many Covid-19 patients with HCQ, is also the head of the Fire Power Ministries Christian Resource Center. Some of her previous speeches tied to this ministry present some rather odd views.

In one video, she claims “demonic sex after demon dream sex” can cause “gynecological problems.” According to Immanuel, people can be visited by “spirit wives” and “spirit husbands” in their dreams, and then suffer medical issues afterward.

“We call them all kinds of names – endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband,” she said in 2013. “They are responsible for miscarriages, impotence – men that can’t get it up.”

This act, Immanuel claims, is how demons continuously reproduce themselves.

“They turn into a woman and then they sleep with the man and collect his sperm,” she said. “Then they turn into the man and they sleep with a man and deposit the sperm and reproduce more of themselves.”

Her beliefs go beyond the spirit world, though. Immanuel has also spoken of alien DNA being used in modern medicine, as well as toys, like the magic 8-ball, being used to seduce people into “witchcraft.”

Following the revelation of Immanuel’s past comments, “demon sperm” and “alien DNA” began trending on Twitter, inspiring thousands to join in, with many using the quotes to predictably attack her Covid-19 claims, as well as the president’s retweet of that HCQ video. Others, however, just found the two terms trending in the same year that brought us coronavirus, murder hornets, and Kanye West’s maybe-presidential campaign, to be too much.

“2020: When ‘Demon Sperm’ is trending on Twitter and you're just like ya sure...why not...that makes sense,” YouTuber and news commenter Philip DeFranco tweeted.

