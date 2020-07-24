WATCH: DC bombarded with lightning so intense it prompts jokes about alien attack

Powerful thunderstorms besieged Washington, DC and surrounding areas Thursday night, as lightning lit up the night skies, prompting some to speculate whether the gods were angry or if aliens were finally attacking our planet.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Washington,DC amid a spate of extreme weather across the eastern seaboard of the US in recent days. Eyewitness video uploaded to social media captured the ferocity of the terrifying tempest.

Washington DC weather is crazy right now..lightning just hit our building pic.twitter.com/v8HaEoqj5s — joel holstein (@joelholstein) July 24, 2020

Also on rt.com WATCH: Eastern US lashed by 2 ferocious ‘once-in-50 years’ storms in just TWO WEEKS

Footage of the Capitol being bombarded by bolts from above prompted jokes and GIFs galore on social media, as apparently avid film fans speculated about angered gods, attacking aliens, time-traveling terminators, and impending natural disaster.

It was the second night in a row that the US capital was hit by spectacular weather, with 50,000 residents experiencing power cuts on Wednesday night, and localized flash flooding striking certain parts in the greater DC area.

Incredible lightning around DC tonight. Here’s one strike from my balcony in Court House in Arlington. @capitalweatherpic.twitter.com/tL4wBpDFSJ — Matt Seaholm (@mjseaholm) July 24, 2020

Also on rt.com Pentagon’s UFO hunter dept may soon be forced to make findings PUBLIC

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!