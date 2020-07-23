 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Eastern US lashed by 2 ferocious ‘once-in-50 years’ storms in just TWO WEEKS

23 Jul, 2020 11:11
Get short URL
WATCH: Eastern US lashed by 2 ferocious ‘once-in-50 years’ storms in just TWO WEEKS
File photo: © REUTERS/Mike Segar
Up to 56 million people across the eastern seaboard of the US are at risk of flash flooding, gusts of up to 60 mph and even isolated weak tornadoes, as an unusually powerful storm lashes the region.

Flash-flood warnings were issued across New York City, Newark, and Jersey City, with strong gusts reported in areas of Nassau County and the city boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens on Wednesday. 

Eyewitness video from the affected areas shows the sheer ferocity of the storm as it bore down on residents, unleashing nature’s full fury following a major heatwave.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski warned of “heavy thunderstorms” as a result of a “very humid air mass spreading out across the East,” but it appears from video uploaded to social media that residents got a lot more than just thunder.

Beleaguered residents in Hoboken, New Jersey complained to City Mayor Ravi Bhalla that this was the second “once-in-50-year-storm” the city had endured in the space of two weeks as, once again, the city’s flood defenses failed.

Despite efforts to install more flood pumps in recent years, the streets were still awash and apparently smelling of sewage

Just two weeks ago, the Northeastern Seaboard was hit by an unusual tropical storm which formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and hit the Jersey Shore directly, in much the same way Hurricane Sandy did in 2012. 

Speaking about the storm at the beginning of July, Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla described it as “the equivalent of a 50-year storm; in other words, a storm that has a two percent chance of happening in any year.”

Meanwhile, in Virginia, residents were so astonished by the violent winds on Wednesday evening that some wondered whether they’d just survived a tornado.

Some apparently took the recent ferocious storms in their stride, however.

The storms hit on the same day a tsunami warning was issued in Alaska following a powerful offshore earthquake, but thankfully it was a false alarm.

Also on rt.com Tsunami warning issued for several hours after magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit offshore Alaska

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies