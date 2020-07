Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits off shore of Alaska – USGS

Follow RT on

A tsunami warning has been issued for coastal parts of the northern US state of Alaska after the USGS confirmed a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, roughly 100km offshore.

Prelim M7.8 Earthquake Alaska Peninsula Jul-22 06:12 UTC, updates https://t.co/WrYe6gD8Zz — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 22, 2020 DETAILS TO FOLLOW