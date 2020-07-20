‘You don’t ask, you just run’: Selfie-taking tourists capture GUNSHOTS ringing out during Las Vegas shooting (VIDEO)

Las Vegas police were called to the city’s main strip amid reports of a shooting. One pair of tourists managed to capture both the chilling sound of the gunshots and the dramatic reaction it sparked, all while taking a selfie.

Local police confirmed that a shooting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Bellagio and Paris casinos shortly after 11pm local time on Sunday night. Mysteriously, when officers arrived on the scene they found shell casings but no sign of any victim – or perpetrator.

The immediate aftermath of the shooting was captured by two tourists nearby on the strip, who were busily shooting their own selfie video to commemorate their trip to Sin City. The striking footage shows people fleeing in terror, sprinting down the strip to get away from the gunfire.

Shooting in front of the Bellagio in Las Vegas and crowd running away... Gunshot audio caught on camera. @KTNVpic.twitter.com/UKJOhF4Si4 — Brett Pauley II ® (@BrettSetGo) July 20, 2020

When some passersby asked “what happened?” the fearful filmmakers simply replied, “You don’t ask, just run.”

@ABC Gunshots Infront of Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas , people running away , video taken approx 10-15 mins after pic.twitter.com/T2lf3xhAza — Bastian Tobar (@bastian_tobar) July 20, 2020

Some commenters online couldn’t help but be reminded of the October 1, 2017 Las Vegas massacre, in which gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured a further 413 in the deadliest mass shooting carried out by a lone shooter in US history.

I just saw your previous tweet I’m glad you, your fiancé and anyone else you were with are physically okay. I was in the shooting that happened here during the music festival so I understand the roller coaster of emotions you may feel. I hope this doesn’t take away from the good. — miriam (@miriam__ivonne) July 20, 2020

