‘You don’t ask, you just run’: Selfie-taking tourists capture GUNSHOTS ringing out during Las Vegas shooting (VIDEO)

20 Jul, 2020 12:26
File photo: © Global Look Press / imago stock & people
Las Vegas police were called to the city’s main strip amid reports of a shooting. One pair of tourists managed to capture both the chilling sound of the gunshots and the dramatic reaction it sparked, all while taking a selfie.

Local police confirmed that a shooting took place on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Bellagio and Paris casinos shortly after 11pm local time on Sunday night. Mysteriously, when officers arrived on the scene they found shell casings but no sign of any victim – or perpetrator. 

The immediate aftermath of the shooting was captured by two tourists nearby on the strip, who were busily shooting their own selfie video to commemorate their trip to Sin City. The striking footage shows people fleeing in terror, sprinting down the strip to get away from the gunfire.

When some passersby asked “what happened?” the fearful filmmakers simply replied, “You don’t ask, just run.” 

Some commenters online couldn’t help but be reminded of the October 1, 2017 Las Vegas massacre, in which gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured a further 413 in the deadliest mass shooting carried out by a lone shooter in US history.

