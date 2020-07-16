Trump to remain on Twitter as his account was unaffected by hack – White House

Donald Trump will keep tweeting despite a massive hack suffered by the social media platform, the White House has said, adding that the US president's Twitter account was unaffected by the bitcoin scam attack.

“The president will remain on Twitter,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed at a press briefing on Thursday.

Trump's account, which has over 83.6 million followers, “was secure and not jeopardized during these attacks,” she added.

He hasn't sent out a single tweet since the unprecedented hack of Twitter on Wednesday, to which the company reacted by freezing verified accounts.

Instead, the president used Facebook for his announcements in the wake of Wednesday's cyberattack on the platform.

It is so far unclear whether Trump turned to Facebook as a security precaution or because he couldn't access his page due to Twitter's temporary account freeze.

Some high-profile accounts, including those of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, and celebrities like Kanye West, have been compromised in the cyberattack.

The FBI, which is investigating the hack, said the accounts were targeted in order to perpetuate a cryptocurrency fraud.

Messages which appeared on the hacked accounts urged other Twitter users to send them bitcoin payments, with a promise to double that sum as a way of “giving back to the community.”

