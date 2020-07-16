‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Twitter unmutes most blue checks after bitcoin scammer hack, says 'functionality may come & go'

The majority of the verified accounts that were silenced by Twitter as it dealt with its most prominent hack to date – allegedly by Bitcoin scammers – have been unlocked, the site said, noting that the issue is not yet resolved.

“Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Twitter said in a statement.

Multiple media organizations, businesses, Twitter pundits, celebrities and other blue checks that were affected by the Twitter lockdown heaved a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday evening, at last able to tweet again after being gagged for several hours as the platform sought a fix for the biggest hack in its history.

It’s unclear how the hackers were able to compromise so many verified accounts at once – considering such high-profile ‘victims’ as Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg are supposed to have two-factor authentication – with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey saying the company has yet to figure out precisely what went wrong.

“Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened,” he said.

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened. 💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

The lack of clarity over the nature of the hack has given rise to speculations as to how the hackers broke into the plethora of supposedly well-protected accounts. One of the most popular theories alleges that attackers gained access to an internal employee panel, which allowed them to change or/and disable the multi-factor identification system.

The API was fixed after the last time the API was exploited. This attack is something different. From my own research and seeing the actions twitter is taking its likely true that an Internal Employee Panel was accessed theres even screenshots of the IEP and it being sold pic.twitter.com/YWmOt37GRa — HKE2083 (@hke2083) July 16, 2020

Twitter has so far stayed silent on those rumors.

There's a lot of unsubstantiated rumors about a Twitter employee getting hacked and losing access to an admin panel causing all these account takeovers. It'd be helpful if Twitter could confirm or deny this. https://t.co/91A3HOXlbW — alfred 🆖 (@alfredwkng) July 15, 2020

While many verified accounts had to turn to backup profiles, struggling to keep their feeds afloat, the impediment triggered celebration among those not bestowed with coveted blue check mark.

The blue checkmarks are goneUnverified twitter we move as one pic.twitter.com/isxLOzkrSe — Gridley 999 (@McGridley_) July 15, 2020

Blue Checks trying to communicate through retweets pic.twitter.com/QT82nXydjf — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) July 15, 2020

“Now the journos are feeling what normal business owners felt during the lockdown,” one tweeted.

Now the journos are feeling what normal business owners felt during the lockdown — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 15, 2020

Some suggested affected blue checks should ditch Twitter for good and just set up their own platform, or, perhaps, move to Parler, a US-based microblogging service launched in 2018 as an alternative to Twitter. The platform grew especially popular among American conservatives.

Indeed, silenced blue checks should just start their own twitter https://t.co/4mO3c4jXdl — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 15, 2020

Hey blue-checks why don't you all move to Parler — Defeated Will Chambespierre (@willchamberlain) July 15, 2020

