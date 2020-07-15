 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with ‘possible infection’

15 Jul, 2020 08:02
Get short URL
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with ‘possible infection’
File photo: © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to hospital in Baltimore “for treatment of a possible infection,” in the latest health scare for the liberal judge.

Ginsburg, 87, was initially assessed at Sibley Memorial Hospital in DC after experiencing fever and chills before being admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday morning. 

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” a statement from the Supreme Court said. 

The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

“I wish her the best,” President Trump said when asked if he was aware of her condition by the press.

Also on rt.com Rules for thee, not for me! Meet the officials BREAKING their own quarantine guidelines

Ginsburg has previously overcome colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers, and was declared cancer-free in January. However, she has had multiple health scares in recent years, including a fall in which she broke three ribs in November 2018. 

She was also hospitalized in May with an infection caused by a gallstone, though she continued to work remotely from the hospital. 

Ginsburg was also previously admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital with chills and a fever in November 2019, which caused her to miss oral arguments in the court.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies