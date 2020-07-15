Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital with ‘possible infection’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to hospital in Baltimore “for treatment of a possible infection,” in the latest health scare for the liberal judge.

Ginsburg, 87, was initially assessed at Sibley Memorial Hospital in DC after experiencing fever and chills before being admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday morning.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” a statement from the Supreme Court said.

The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

“I wish her the best,” President Trump said when asked if he was aware of her condition by the press.

Ginsburg has previously overcome colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers, and was declared cancer-free in January. However, she has had multiple health scares in recent years, including a fall in which she broke three ribs in November 2018.

She was also hospitalized in May with an infection caused by a gallstone, though she continued to work remotely from the hospital.

Ginsburg was also previously admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital with chills and a fever in November 2019, which caused her to miss oral arguments in the court.

