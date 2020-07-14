‘He's gone full black supremacist’: Nick Cannon blasted for saying white people are a ‘little less’ and ‘closer to animals’

TV host Nick Cannon is facing accusations of antisemitism and racism following a bizarre and now-viral interview in which he claims white people are “a little less” and black people are who Jewish people “want to be.”

During the discussion with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin (who left the group after saying the “Jews are wicked” in a 1989 interview), Cannon, who hosts the ‘Masked Singer,’ claimed it is impossible for him to be antisemitic.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he said. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.” He later insisted again that he is not promoting “hate speech.”

Nick Cannon says white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

Cannon and Griffin also spoke about various conspiracy theories regarding Jewish power in the global banking industry and there was even praise for Louis Farrakhan, a political activist and preacher with a long history of statements deemed anti-Semitic.

Raising even more eyebrows on social media were Cannon’s words about white people.

A clip from the interview shows Cannon discussing how white people are “a little less” and “closer to animals” due to the pigment of their skin.

Also on rt.com Rapper Ice Cube slammed for bizarre ‘ANTI-SEMITIC’ tweetstorm – but Twitter yet to intervene

“When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, they know that they will be annihilated, so therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion,” he said, going on to theorize that “melanin” — which is the dark pigmentation of skin, hair, or even eyes — gives non-white people more “compassion” and “soul.”

“The people that don’t have [melanin] are — I’m going to say this carefully — a little less,” he continued.

White people, according to Cannon, do not have the “power of the sun” and are acting out of a “deficiency” in their “fear” of black people.

Cannon has earned plenty of critics thanks to the resurfaced interview — which was originally released last summer, but reposted to Cannon's YouTube page on June 30 — with him being blasted online as a “black supremacist.”

Yikes... Nick Cannon has gone full black supremacist. This is 100% certified racist. 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/rGgVATPvNk — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 14, 2020

This is a really great example of what racism actually sounds like. The word is misused so often that you can forget what it actually means. Luckily the bigot @NickCannon is here to demonstrate! https://t.co/5iRpgjNbgR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 14, 2020

“Make no mistake, if a white entertainer said s**t like this, they’d be gone,” one user tweeted.

Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich found the interview so ridiculous it was “funny” and he doesn’t want to see the rapper “cancelled.”

That Nick Cannon / Professor Griff interview as wild.According to them, white people are more barbaric than blacks due to low melanin.Also we don't feel love as deeply due to melanin content of our skin.I laughed pretty hard. I don't want him cancelled.Found it funny. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 14, 2020

Cannon responded to the outrage in an interview with Fast Company, claiming he wants to be “corrected” if he is wrong, but he refuses to apologize.

“You can say sorry in as many different languages as you want to, and it means nothing,” he said.

As for his praise of Farrakhan, Cannon says he refuses to be held responsible for everything the religious leader said and can only take responsibility for his own words.

“I can’t be responsible for however long Minister Farrakhan has been ministering and things that he said,” the rapper said. “That is his voice and his fight. I can only be held accountable for what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!