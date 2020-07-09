‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera feared drowned in lake as her son found in boat ALONE

A search and rescue operation has been launched after former ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera reportedly went missing while swimming in a lake in Ventura County, California with her son. It’s feared that she may have drowned.

The Ventura County sheriff’s department said that a search is underway at Lake Piru. A video posted by the department shows a helicopter hovering over the lake as it looks for the actress. Emergency responders are using helicopters, drones, and dive teams in an attempt to locate Rivera.

According to local media reports, Rivera rented a boat with her 4-year-old son but disappeared in the lake after the pair went for a swim. Her son was found alone in the boat.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit@fillmoresheriff@Cal_OESpic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera, 33, is known for her role as Santana Lopez on the popular musical television series Glee. She played the character from 2009 until 2015.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!