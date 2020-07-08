WATCH: SUV drives through crowd of BLM protesters in New York, but driver released without charge

A motorist panicked after being surrounded by Black Lives Matter protesters in New York’s Times Square, speeding through the crowd and trapping a bicycle under the vehicle’s chassis. No charges have been filed as yet, however.

“We have bikes that go in the front and block off the intersection and redirect traffic so we don't have to worry about things happening like what just happened,” one protest organizer explained after protesters pursued the driver for two blocks.

The group of cyclists were attempting to stop traffic to allow the BLM protesters through when the driver suddenly panicked after their Dodge Durango was surrounded at roughly 9:10pm local time on Tuesday. Eyewitness footage from the scene shows the chaos that followed.

Tonight, I marched w/ a wonderful group of people from WSQ. As we were marching peacefully thru Times Square an SUV plowed thru our bikers (our frontliners) & then our group. Luckily nobody was seriously injured 🙏🏻 😔 #JUSTICE#nycprotests#NycProtest#BLM#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/Zg3suSt2SE — #BLM (@mercymerc11) July 8, 2020

This car just sped through a bike line protecting a protest near Times Square and then ran through the crowd. The passenger seat is clearly a uniformed city worker, the person who filmed this believes they saw an MTA badge. No physical injuries. At least three destroyed bike. pic.twitter.com/QiPhGTkIi7 — brzozow (@brzozozow) July 8, 2020

friend recorded this scene at Times Square: SUV intentionally running through peaceful protestors. supposedly no life threatening injuries. WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/8z2yGfblhX — lifeispritigreat (@pritiravani) July 8, 2020

A bicycle became lodged under the SUV as it sped off, blowing out the vehicle's tires in the process. No one was injured, but one protester was taken to hospital and treated for a panic attack.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer described the incident as “reprehensible.”

New Yorkers were peacefully protesting in Manhattan when an SUV struck them. Luckily no one was seriously injured and a driver is now in custody. To willingly drive your car into human beings using their voices to improve social conditions is reprehensible. — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) July 8, 2020

Similar incidents have occurred across the US amid the current spate of BLM protests.

