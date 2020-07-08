 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: SUV drives through crowd of BLM protesters in New York, but driver released without charge

8 Jul, 2020 13:12
Get short URL
A motorist panicked after being surrounded by Black Lives Matter protesters in New York’s  Times Square, speeding through the crowd and trapping a bicycle under the vehicle’s chassis. No charges have been filed as yet, however.

“We have bikes that go in the front and block off the intersection and redirect traffic so we don't have to worry about things happening like what just happened,” one protest organizer explained after protesters pursued the driver for two blocks.

The group of cyclists were attempting to stop traffic to allow the BLM protesters through when the driver suddenly panicked after their Dodge Durango was surrounded at roughly 9:10pm local time on Tuesday. Eyewitness footage from the scene shows the chaos that followed. 

A bicycle became lodged under the SUV as it sped off, blowing out the vehicle's tires in the process. No one was injured, but one protester was taken to hospital and treated for a panic attack. 

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer described the incident as “reprehensible.”  

Similar incidents have occurred across the US amid the current spate of BLM protests.

Also on rt.com Bone-chilling video shows speeding car hit 2 BLM protesters on freeway in Seattle

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies