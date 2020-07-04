Clinton says she could beat Trump in 2020, would have handled Covid-19 pandemic better

Despite losing to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary Clinton maintains she could defeat him if she were standing in 2020, and would have done a better job handling the Covid-19 pandemic, setting off a ripple of mockery on social media.

Asked by the 'Awards Chatter' podcast about the possibility of a rematch against Trump in November and if she could theoretically win it, Clinton responded with a definitive “yes.”

“You know, when he ran before, people who knew him mostly knew him from reality TV. He’d been in their living rooms, and he was a businessman, and he looked like a billionaire, and he rode around in his big plane and all of that,” she said.

“So they kinda thought, ‘Well, hey, you know, give the guy a chance. Let’s see what he can do.’ And now everybody, I think, knows what the consequences of that have been.”

In 2016, Clinton lost the election by 70 electoral votes and failed to secure victories in typically reliable blue states, such as Wisconsin. Despite her loss to a man with no experience in big politics, many mainstream media polls had her pulling a clear victory.

Not only does the former secretary of state believe she would win the presidency now, but she also claims she and her team would have handled the Covid-19 pandemic far better than the current administration.

“We sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior. I don't think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have,” she said.

While discussing the fantasy of a rematch, Clinton also floated the conspiracy theory that Trump could refuse to leave the White House, even if he loses to a Democrat in November.

“I think it depends upon how big the loss is, and that’s why they’re doing everything they can to prevent people from voting — you know, they want to stop mail-in voting, they want to shrink the number of places where people can actually vote in person — because they know if we have a big turnout, they lose,” she said.

As is typical for almost any Clinton claims today, she was met with mostly mockery on social media, with many reminding her of the great many scandals synonymous with her name, including the infamous email debacle before the 2016 election and her husband’s own impeachment while in office.

