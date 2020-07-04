‘The very definition of totalitarianism:’ Trump unloads on ‘cancel culture,’ ‘left-wing fascism’ at Mt. Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on “cancel culture” – an in-vogue concept that has seen Americans ostracized for voicing views at odds with the mainstream – branding it the hallmark of totalitarianism.

Speaking at the ‘Salute America’ event to mark Independence Day at South Dakota's Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Friday, Trump pulled no punches tearing into the notorious phenomenon which has come to be known as “cancel culture.” The idea has led to the “cancelling” of public figures and regular Americans alike, typically hounded out of polite society for their views on polarizing social issues, such as race and gender.

While cancel culture has claimed victims from all spheres of life as well as of all political backgrounds, progressive activists have weaponized social media to disparage those who fail to conform to mainstream narratives or their politically correct views.

“One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’. Driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees,” Trump said at the event, arguing that the toxic concept had no place in American society.

This is the very definition of totalitarianism and it is completely alien to our culture and to our values and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America

In his spirited tirade, Trump also took aim at what he described as “far-left fascism,” an apparent reference to the members of Antifa, a loose group of left-wing radicals which has sought to hijack the originally peaceful protests against police brutality, sparked by the killing of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in late May.

"There is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted and punished," he went on.



Trump vowed to unleash the full power of the law on those who seek to “defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children,” doubling down on his pledge to punish vandals with lengthy prison terms.

