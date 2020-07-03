Protesters use vans with slashed tires to BLOCK Trump supporters from Mt. Rushmore event, National Guard on scene (VIDEOS)

Several dozen protesters have used vans to set up physical barriers, effectively blocking the roadway into Mount Rushmore, which is set to host US President Donald Trump’s fireworks celebration.

With several hours left until Trump’s ‘Salute America’ event to mark Independence Day at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on Friday, an estimated 200 to 300 protesters have effectively made the road leading into the venue impassible.

BREAKING: Protestors using vans to block entrance to Mt. Rushmore event. Removing tires creating physical barrier to event. pic.twitter.com/og0DND5FHH — Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020

Indigenous protesters at Mount Rushmore (sacred Lakota land) have removed the tires from the large white vans in the background, creating a road block that will be very difficult to move.🎥: @EEBormettpic.twitter.com/o5Qc5Fgrn0 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 3, 2020

The protesters parked several vans in the middle of the road and blew out tyres on them so they cannot be easily removed by law enforcement.

Videos of the standoff show protesters climbing the vans and waving banners.

A popping sound, that resembles that of a gunshot or a minor blast, can be heard on some of the footage.

It appears to be the result of the protesters’ effort to disable the vehicles, however.

BREAKING NEWS: Protesters rushed Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and created a road block with vans then slashed the tires. Story is developing #breakingnews Native Americans #protesterspic.twitter.com/RgoMZqRprv — Story still developing... (@ppv_tahoe) July 3, 2020

The National Guard has been spotted arriving to the scene.

The National Guard is here pic.twitter.com/dAUjyOf4m9 — Erin Bormett (@EEBormett) July 3, 2020

Riot police have arrived on the scene pic.twitter.com/lgLda4cyF5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW