 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters use vans to BLOCK Trump supporters from Mt. Rushmore event, National Guard on scene (VIDEOS)
HomeUSA News

Protesters use vans with slashed tires to BLOCK Trump supporters from Mt. Rushmore event, National Guard on scene (VIDEOS)

3 Jul, 2020 23:26
Get short URL
Protesters use vans with slashed tires to BLOCK Trump supporters from Mt. Rushmore event, National Guard on scene (VIDEOS)
Several dozen protesters have used vans to set up physical barriers, effectively blocking the roadway into Mount Rushmore, which is set to host US President Donald Trump’s fireworks celebration.

With several hours left until Trump’s ‘Salute America’ event to mark Independence Day at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota on Friday, an estimated 200 to 300 protesters have effectively made the road leading into the venue impassible.

The protesters parked several vans in the middle of the road and blew out tyres on them so they cannot be easily removed by law enforcement. 

Videos of the standoff show protesters climbing the vans and waving banners.

A popping sound, that resembles that of a gunshot or a minor blast, can be heard on some of the footage. 

It appears to be the result of the protesters’ effort to disable the vehicles, however.

The National Guard has been spotted arriving to the scene.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies