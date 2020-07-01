 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH police on BIKES arrive to shut down Seattle’s CHAZ

1 Jul, 2020 13:45
Police officers move in on Seattle's 'CHAZ' zone, July 1, 2020 © Twitter / @tslauson
Backed up by bikes and armored vehicles, legions of cops have swooped into Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) after Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered that the area, taken over by Black Lives Matter protesters, be vacated.

The officers descended on the six-block anarchist encampment in the early hours of Wednesday morning, hours after receiving the order from Mayor Durkan. The mayor had previously been reluctant to retake the six-block zone, but a spate of recent shootings – the most recent leaving one black teenager dead and another seriously injured – appeared to force her hand.

In video footage captured from the scene, two police SUVs can be seen arriving at an intersection, followed by dozens of officers on bicycles.

As the cops moved up the street, groups worked to take down and arrest several protesters who refused to leave.

Police used loudspeakers to order the occupants to disperse, and at least ten arrests have already been made. Shortly after moving in, live footage from inside CHAZ showed police officers searching through the makeshift shanty town of tents that had sprung up along Pine Street.

As dawn broke, police retook the East Precinct, the police station abandoned more than a month ago that became the centerpoint of the CHAZ protests.

