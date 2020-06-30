 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Say uwu? US Army esports division causes cringe with online babytalk as people are baffled by its existence

30 Jun, 2020 22:11
Get short URL
Say uwu? US Army esports division causes cringe with online babytalk as people are baffled by its existence
©  Twitter/screenshot
A cringe-worthy exchange on Twitter between the US Army esports team and the chat platform Discord has awakened many gamers to the Pentagon’s presence in videogames and the lengths to which the soldiers will go to fit in.

In the early hours of Tuesday, whoever runs the Army Esports (USAE) Twitter asked their counterpart at Discord for a stuffed toy (!) of the platform’s mascot. When Discord responded they’d check with “merch store boss lady,” the Army responded with “Uwu” and heart emojis.

The baby-talk expression for “being overwhelmed with cuteness” did not sit quite well with much of Twitter, to put it mildly.

In addition to the cringe-inducing lingo, many users were appalled that the Army had an esports team to begin with. One used the same kind of mocking baby-talk to mock it as a “drone pilot training program in disguise.”

Others called for de-funding it, echoing the current Black Lives Matter campaign to abolish the police. 

Another popular reaction was, “We truly live in hell.” 

There were some who wondered why the Army was spending money on an esports league, because that’s the “wrong Korea” – referring to the fact that esports are big in South Korea, and not so much north of the 38th parallel.

The Army’s esports team has actually been around for almost two years. Their Twitter account was set up in October 2018, and the official announcement was made in November. Its stated purpose is not to train drone operators or simulate warfare, but domestic public relations.

"They will be in a support role to help young people see soldiers in a different light and understand the many different roles people can have in the Army and help the Army address the growing disconnect with society," Army Recruiting Command spokeswoman Kelli Bland said at the time, adding that the team would be part of the Marketing and Engagement team based in in Kentucky.

Also on rt.com From Call of Duty to active duty: US Army to use eSports to attract more recruits

A glance at their Twitter feed shows them active not just in games one would typically associate with the military – such as Call of Duty or Rainbow Six – but also Valorant, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft, for example. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies