Arizona re-imposes Covid-19 restrictions amid rise in new cases

30 Jun, 2020 08:17
©  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Arizona has announced that businesses and public venues will be shuttered in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases. Several other states have slowed the lifting of coronavirus restrictions amid rising risks.

Starting on Monday evening, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and waterparks will be prohibited from operating, Governor Doug Ducey said. Public gatherings of more than 50 people will also be banned. He said the provisions will be in place for at least a month, and urged Arizona residents to celebrate July 4 by “staying home” and wearing a mask if they choose to go out.

The governor claimed that re-imposing lockdown measures was necessary in order to “relieve stress on our health care system and give time for new transmissions to slow.”

Coronavirus cases have been drastically on the rise in Arizona since the beginning of June.

Several other states have slowed down re-opening measures amid a growing number of new cases. Texas closed its bars and reduced restaurant occupancy to 50 percent. Florida has re-imposed similar restrictions.

