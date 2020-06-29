 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitch suspends Donald Trump's account as Reddit bans his supporters' biggest community

29 Jun, 2020 17:48
© Getty Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Rafael Henrique; © REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
On the same day streaming platform Twitch suspended Donald Trump's account for violating their hateful conduct policy, social networking site Reddit has shut down its largest group supportive of the president.

The subreddit 'The_Donald' was the most popular community devoted to supporters of the president and included more than 790,000 users, who often used the space to post political memes and videos. Reddit executives have accused the group of targeting and harassing individuals and consistently breaking its conduct rules.“Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people,” the company’s Chief Executive Steve Huffman told reporters on Monday.

Reddit also banned multiple other accounts for violating their policies, though some have accused the company of using a mass ban to cover up a bias against the Trump community. "Reddit's ban [of] a bunch of mostly irrelevant subreddits (apart from ChapoTrapHouse) is just cover to ban r/The_Donald, which was the largest pro-MAGA community on the Internet," tweeted YouTuber and Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong.

Twitch flagged and removed multiple pieces of content from the president as hateful – some of which is incredibly old, including a rebroadcast of Trump's kickoff rally, in which he infamously claimed that many illegal immigrants are the "worst" Mexico has to offer, like rapists. 

“Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules,” a Twitch spokesperson said.

Twitch promised last week to be more active in policing accounts, following numerous allegations of harassment against streamers.

Unlike the subreddit 'The_Donald', the Twitch account, which was launched in October, was officially connected to the president and used to stream campaign events and rallies.

