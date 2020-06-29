VIDEO Activists set up guillotine outside Jeff Bezos' home, call for end to Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was targeted on Sunday by activists, who set up a guillotine outside his Washington DC home and called for an end to the “exploitation” of the company’s employees.

In front of the guillotine was a sign reading: “Support our poor communities not our wealthy men.”

Footage from the scene shows demonstrators outside the residence saying: “It is still exploitation, and when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

Wow going after newspaper owners like this smh these attacks on the press must end https://t.co/C0Hp5YrLFR — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020

DC protester says: “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.” In front of a guillotine set up in front of Jeff Bezos complex in DC pic.twitter.com/synjRwgD1H — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

The protest appears to have been organized by a group called ‘Abolish the Present/Reconstruct the Future’, which has been critical of Amazon, tying the company to police surveillance and racism in a flyer promoting the event.

“Amazon works directly with police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit,” the group states.

The group also takes issue with the firing of Chris Smalls, a former employee who was behind a work stoppage at one of the company’s warehouses in New York, protesting the lack of worker protections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Amazon fired and racially slandered labor organizer Chris Smalls. Join us to tell Bezos enough is enough! END THE ABUSE AND PROFITEERING. ABOLISH THE POLICE, THE PRISONS, AND AMAZON,” the flyer continues.

It's an uprising, and we're taking it to our neighbor @JeffBezos' house #dcprotestpic.twitter.com/D70BWwZ3o8 — abolish the present / reconstruct our future (@AbolishTheNow) June 27, 2020

Tweets from the group accused Bezos of working with “killer cops.”

Critics on social media reacted to videos of the protest, with many questioning the fact that demonstrations have moved their focus from police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death to the doorstep of Bezos.

listen, I, too, was pissed about Prime shipping getting delayed a couple of weeks, but it's gotten better lately. https://t.co/sB7ThlRUNP — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 29, 2020

Remember when that police officer murdered that guy and it was about that? https://t.co/f0Lu2GJ24S — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2020

Protesters across the nation, however, have begun moving their efforts from public spaces to residential neighborhoods in the past few days.

Footage went viral from a gated community in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, where two armed homeowners were seen protecting their property from marching protesters.

Also on rt.com WATCH couple armed with rifle & handgun defend their mansion as BLM protesters crash into rich St. Louis neighborhood

Another march in Beverly Hills, California found its way to a suburban neighborhood where demonstrators chanted things like “eat the rich” and “abolish capitalism.” Police eventually had to intervene to break up the gathering.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!