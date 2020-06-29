 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump calls erasure of Woodrow Wilson, John Wayne from landmarks ‘incredible stupidity’

29 Jun, 2020 13:43
©Mario Tama / Getty Images via AFP
Princeton's decision to drop the name of President Woodrow Wilson and calls for a similar move with the John Wayne Airport in California are “incredible stupidity,” President Trump believes.

Trump lashed out at “Do Nothing Democrats” on his Twitter account, apparently after learning about recent moves in the nationwide effort to erase the names and images of historical figures – who people behind the campaign see as problematic – from public spaces.

The 28th US President Woodrow Wilson’s name was dropped by Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs due to his “racist views and policies,” the prestigious school explained last week. The measure had been in discussion for four years and received a boost amid anti-racism protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County also came under increased pressure to scrap the name of the conservative star actor. The effort was launched last year after an interview Wayne gave to playboy in 1971 was brought to public attention. In the interview he said: “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,” and the justified takeover of US territory from the indigenous population.

