Trump calls erasure of Woodrow Wilson, John Wayne from landmarks ‘incredible stupidity’

Princeton's decision to drop the name of President Woodrow Wilson and calls for a similar move with the John Wayne Airport in California are “incredible stupidity,” President Trump believes.

Trump lashed out at “Do Nothing Democrats” on his Twitter account, apparently after learning about recent moves in the nationwide effort to erase the names and images of historical figures – who people behind the campaign see as problematic – from public spaces.

Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center. Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

The 28th US President Woodrow Wilson’s name was dropped by Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs due to his “racist views and policies,” the prestigious school explained last week. The measure had been in discussion for four years and received a boost amid anti-racism protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County also came under increased pressure to scrap the name of the conservative star actor. The effort was launched last year after an interview Wayne gave to playboy in 1971 was brought to public attention. In the interview he said: “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,” and the justified takeover of US territory from the indigenous population.

