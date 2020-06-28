1 killed in shooting at Breonna Taylor protest in Jefferson Square Park in Louisville (VIDEO)

At least one person was fatally shot and another one injured in a shooting that erupted during a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor at Jefferson Square Park, Louisville, Kentucky. Police have cleared the area to investigate.

One male victim died at the scene after shots were fired around 9pm local time. Gunfire could be heard in videos shared online as the protesters are rushing for cover.

CONTENT WARNING: This video of today’s shooting at Jefferson Square Park was pulled from the FB livestream of one of Louisville’s more vocal protesters. Absolutely horrifying to see. To my friends, coworkers and anybody else down there, please be vigilant. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/AT8PiOIKrG — John Boyle (@JBernardBoyle) June 28, 2020

Police officers have evacuated the park, which has for weeks been the focal point of Black Lives Matter protests in Louisville, and are now "trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident."

