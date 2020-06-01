 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Person killed in Louisville as police & troops return fire after shots from crowd

1 Jun, 2020 13:48
Person killed in Louisville as police & troops return fire after shots from crowd
National Guard troops and police officers at the protestors in Louisville. © Reuters / Bryan Woolston
Police and National Guard members have used firearms against protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, killing one person, after they were targeted from the crowd, the city’s police chief said.

The security forces had been called in to disperse a large group of people that had gathered outside a food market on West Broadway, in violation of curfew. At around 12:15 am on Monday, a shot was fired from the crowd, with both police and troops immediately returning fire,

Steve Conrad, Louisville police chief, said. One of the protesters was killed, but it was unclear if he was the one who'd fired the shot. Several “persons of interest” were interviewed in relation to the incident, Conrad reported.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he'd authorized the police to independently investigate the shooting, “given the seriousness of the situation.”

Last week, seven people were wounded in downtown Louisville as shots were fired during riots. There were no fatalities, with police saying that its officers hadn’t used firearms and that the shootout occurred among protesters themselves. That was before the National Guard was deployed in the city.

