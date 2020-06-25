 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Nothing but house n***ers’: DC protesters confront black cops, joking about contaminating their masks with Covid-19 (VIDEO)

25 Jun, 2020 12:17
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator faces police officers near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, US, June 23, 2020. © Leah Millis / Reuters
Angry protesters have been filmed harassing black police officers at a protest in Washington DC, with one man saying they should “put some Covid” in their face masks, while another is heard calling the cops “house n***ers.”

The video, shared on social media by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott on Wednesday, shows the heated moment when Black Lives Matter protesters confront two black Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department officers.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” one person shouts, as another insists that the black cops “ain’t nothing but house n***ers” – an insulting historical reference to a slave taken on to do domestic rather than field work, and who, being closest to his master, aims to please him.

The protesters tell the officers to “put your masks on” and offer to give them face coverings. At that point, one man can be heard saying, “Make sure you put some Covid in them motherf*ckers,” while another responds, “They already got it, bro. They don’t have masks on.” The police stand silently as they are insulted by the group and don’t respond to any of their comments. 

As the confrontation continues, one man asks how the officers would feel if a cop killed their kid, and another urges them to quit their job. “You can make more money doing something else. You can start a business,” he says. In a longer video shared on YouTube, the group also tells the cops to “put your hands where I can see them.”

"Y’all stepped on a black brother for eight minutes...the brother couldn’t even breathe,” one man shouts, in reference to George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May, sparking protests in the US and around the world.

The US protests have increasingly featured demonstrators shouting at and insulting officers. Police have also been criticized for using excessive force on peaceful protesters as well as journalists, administering beatings and firing tear gas and rubber bullets. At least 40 lawsuits have been filed against law enforcement agencies since the demonstrations began. 

 

