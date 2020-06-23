 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump threatens ‘serious force’ if protesters attempt to create CHAZ-style ‘autonomous zone’ in Washington, DC

23 Jun, 2020 13:08
Trump threatens ‘serious force’ if protesters attempt to create CHAZ-style ‘autonomous zone’ in Washington, DC
People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle © REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to left-wing agitators who may be plotting to set up a so-called ‘autonomous zone’ in Washington, DC, saying he will use “serious force” to stop the demonstrations.

As the situation continues to deteriorate in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), Trump has almost goaded activists into attempting to establish one in the US capital. 

The president tweeted on Tuesday: “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

CHAZ residents are reinforcing barricades along the six blocks of occupied streets after officials announced on Monday that they will begin to dismantle the zone following two shootings in the space of 48 hours.

