Bill Clinton pays tribute to ‘big-hearted’ Steve Bing after millionaire film producer reportedly jumps to his death
The 55-year-old is believed to have jumped to his death from his 27th floor apartment in Los Angeles on Monday. Following standard protocol, the LAPD released a description of the victim but declined to confirm that the individual in question was Bing.
Any lingering doubts about his passing were removed, however, after Bing's old friend Bill Clinton posted a tribute on Twitter.
“I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in,” the ex-president wrote. “I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace.”
I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020
Bing was a high-profile political donor in the 1990s and 2000s, and reportedly forked over at least $10 million to the Clinton Foundation. He is said to have enjoyed a close personal friendship with the former president.
It is unclear what prompted Bing's purported suicide. Media reports suggest that he had fallen into a deep depression due to Los Angeles' coronavirus lockdown.Also on rt.com Bill Clinton hung out with Epstein because of affair with late financier’s madame Maxwell, new book alleges
Like this story? Share it with a friend!