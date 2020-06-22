Fake news or about-face? Bolton DENIES he’s voting for Biden after The Telegraph reports him saying so in interview

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has refuted a report by The Telegraph that he would be casting his ballot for Joe Biden, the Democrat nemesis of his former boss, as he continues to tout his tell-all book in the media.

Bolton, who has been on a busy media tour, giving out “exclusive” interviews to an array of outlets ahead of his much-publicized book release, was reported by the Daily Telegraph on Sunday as saying that he considers swtiching parties, at least, in terms of voting at the 2020 presidential election.

The article penned by The Telegraph’s Con Coughlin, and published on Sunday afternoon, says that while Bolton “is not someone who normally considers voting Democrat”, however, so profound his “disaffection with Mr. Trump’s presidency” has grown that voting blue is “precisely how he intends to cast his vote in November’s US presidential election.”

Rather than voting for the president he served for 17 months as National Security Advisor until his resignation last year, Mr Bolton says he intends to vote for Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate

While Coughlin never quotes Biden directly in his piece, based upon the war hawk’s “exclusive interview” with the newspaper, the journalist appears to be having no second thoughts about Bolton’s intentions, writing further that “speaking exclusively to the Daily Telegraph...Mr Bolton insisted that, by casting his vote for Mr Biden, he was not betraying his Republican roots because he did not believe that Mr Trump represented the party’s cause.”

Less than an hour after the Telegraph published its scoop, however, Bolton’s spokesperson denied that the conservative hardliner had ever entertained a thought of switching his party allegiance, even for the sake of ousting Trump from the office.

"This statement is incorrect. The Ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden," Bolton’s spokeswoman, Sarah Tinsley, told CNN, adding that Trump was not among Bolton’s election picks either. She said that The Telegraph was asked to amend their story, which they still have not done at the time of writing.

In an interview to ABC, aired after The Telegraph published its piece, Bolton said that he was “certainly not going to vote for Joe Biden,” adding that he would “figure out a conservative Republican to vote in.”

If only the Daily Telegraph had waited 2 hours. Bolton says: "I'm not gonna vote for [Trump] in November. Certainly not gonna vote for Joe Biden either. I'm gonna figure out a conservative Republican to write in." - https://t.co/FaK3wf97eb via @ABC — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 22, 2020

While the Telegraph has yet set the record straight over its bombshell or a misfire, depending on what Bolton had actually told the outlet, the former Trump adviser’s refusal to back Biden has drawn backlash from the liberal crowd, which is struggling to fully embrace Bolton since his decision not to testify during the impeachment trial.

Want to know what riding the Bolton roller coaster was like in the impeachment trial?810 pm: Bolton reportedly voting for Biden. 854 pm: Bolton spox says he won’t be voting for either. Welcome to our world. pic.twitter.com/3NIFpDnBkL — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 22, 2020

Many noted that Bolton voting for a “conservative Republican” any other than Trump would effectively mean that he is still voting for Trump.

“The fact Bolton can't even publicly commit to voting for Biden, confirms he is still a coward and still not acting in the best interests of the country. Please don't buy his book on Tuesday,” a commenter said.

The fact Bolton can't even publicly commit to voting for Biden, confirms he is still a coward and still not acting in the best interests of the country. Please don't buy his book on Tuesday. https://t.co/6b4bEdWajjpic.twitter.com/U9N1gibxMk — Celeste P. 😷 (@Celeste_pewter) June 22, 2020

Who gon' tell John Bolton that 'writing in the name of a conservative Republican' instead of outright voting for Joe Biden, is actually a vote for Donald Trump?So, technically he's still voting for Trump. — Covie (@roper_93) June 22, 2020

“Another "Jimmy Clean Hands" who wants other voters to do the heavy lifting,” another quipped.

Bolton clarifies that he won't vote for Biden, either. Another "Jimmy Clean Hands" who wants other voters to do the heavy lifting while he sits back and pontificates about how he's above actually doing anything that might help remove Trump from office. https://t.co/t62uHDSAn6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 22, 2020

