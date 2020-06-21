‘You killed somebody in cold blood’: Cop charged in George Floyd killing shamed in viral VIDEO as he goes to buy Oreos

J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers being charged in connection with the death of George Floyd, was accosted in a grocery store where he was casually buying “necessities’ like Oreos, which began trending on Twitter.

Freed on $750,000 bail on Friday, Keung was spotted at a Cub Foods supermarket when one person decided to put him on film.

“What’s your name?” the unidentified woman asks the 26-year-old former officer. He then confirms he is Keung and the woman says, “So you’re out of prison, and you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods, as if you didn’t do anything.”

Keung replies that he is getting “necessities.” She then claims that he shouldn’t have that right and even when Keung offers to leave after he pays, she still blasts him and says he shouldn’t be allowed to purchase his food.

“You killed somebody in cold blood,” she said.

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

The tense encounter was posted online by someone identifying the woman in the video as their sister. The hashtag #Oreo began trending with the video with many honing in on Keung’s “necessities” from the store.

“This should be the least of what happens to him everywhere he goes,” tweeted writer Travon Free.

This should be the least of what happens to him everywhere he goes. https://t.co/bT391L2J0a — Travon Free (@Travon) June 21, 2020

He said he’s shopping for essentials but got a pack of Oreos in hand pic.twitter.com/0kPTf1Skwi — The Wig Bender 👩🏽‍🦲 (@thesarah_o) June 21, 2020

During the time of Floyd’s death, Keung was working only his third shift as a Minneapolis police officer. He helped Derek Chauvin restrain Floyd before Chauvin was taped with his knee on Floyd’s neck while he said he couldn’t breathe. Keung is being charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of Floyd.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!