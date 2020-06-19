‘Baby Driver’ star Ansel Elgort canceled online after anonymous claims of sex assault AND of using N-word

‘West Side Story’ actor Ansel Elgort is facing the wrath of #MeToo activists after an anonymous Twitter thread accused him of sexual assault, and another claim online said he used the n-word as a teenager.

Someone using a Twitter account going by the name Gabby has accused the 26-year-old actor of assaulting her when she was 17-years-old.

According to the claim, Gabby reached out to the performer in 2014, one week before her 17th birthday. To her surprise, he contacted her back and the two began messaging through Snapchat.

She says the actor asked for nudes and knew she was 17 and later she sobbed and “dissociated” when she was with him physically.

“Instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in,’” the accusation, posted on Friday, reads.

Gabby says Elgort later told her if she came forward, she could “ruin his career.” She also posted a picture allegedly showing her with the actor, though her tweets have now been protected and she has not released her last name.

Elgort has yet to respond to the accusations, but the statement was all the righteous mob needed to begin condemning him on social media, with some even calling for him to be replaced in upcoming pictures, including the sequel to ‘Baby Driver.’

Actors who can replace Ansel Elgort in Baby Driver 2 (a thread): pic.twitter.com/EybqKbFs5A — Henry Feil (@henry_feil98) June 19, 2020

when a survivor is brave enough to tell their story, whether they’re talking about someone as famous as ansel elgort or not, we must believe them. there’s no room for rape apologists and shaming survivors. we believe survivors, there’s no other option. — jade (@cristinasoh) June 19, 2020

Elgort’s Wikipedia page was even reportedly changed, with his name reading “rapist” after the accusation gained media attention.

Someone has added “rapist” in all caps to Ansel Elgort Wikipedia page and we just have to stan that person!! pic.twitter.com/KB5jG9wmvT — Máire ✨ (@mariaw_b) June 19, 2020

As if there were not enough kindling to add to the fire targeting Elgort’s career, he has also been accused of using the n-word in high school. An anonymous account on Instagram claimed Elgort bullied a student and used the n-word, but was never punished by New York City's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.

The post does not even technically identify Elgort by his last name and is unverified, but it was enough for many users to again call for the actor’s cancellation.

ansel elgort😐😐😐😐 every single one of these white boys got a sprinkle of racist in em not even surprised anymore🙄 — hiba 🧚‍♀️ BLM ACAB (@stup1dfairy) June 19, 2020

Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted a minor & said the "N" word? Why why why🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SmHocZAW5J — zen (@plscallmezen) June 19, 2020

“He’s over,” another user on Instagram wrote.

Neither Elgort nor his representatives have responded to the accusations. The actor is set to appear in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake, which as of today is still scheduled to hit theaters in December.

