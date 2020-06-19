Tucker Carlson becomes target of SPELLS, with #WitchesAgainstTucker trending amid slander lawsuit and BLM controversy

As Fox News defends host Tucker Carlson’s show against accusations of not being factually accurate, the hashtag #WitchesAgainstTucker began trending on Twitter, conjuring up some highly unusual critics of the commentator.

“We, the witches of Poland will no longer tolerate the behaviors of @TuckerCarlson. I am calling on all witches of Poland to cast your spells on him,” humorous rapper and successful Twitter troll Elijah Daniel tweeted, appearing to kick off the #WitchesAgainstTucker hashtag, which has received support from thousands of users.

Daniel followed up with a tweet written in Polish, stating, “You opened your mouth full of hatred and now you are cursed. The evil man is now with you forever. For generations, your offspring will be cursed from birth, from the deities below."

The rapper has tweeted about the gay-rights debates currently raging in Poland, but the topic appears to have little to do with Carlson directly. Many following the hashtag admitted they did not even know why it was trending, but were happy to have a reason to blast the Fox host.

As if waking up on a Friday weren't awesome enough, I log on and see #WitchesAgainstTucker trending! Go Witches Go! I am so here for thie! pic.twitter.com/WvQbARvvYk — MJ Caan (@MJCaan) June 19, 2020

oh my god i’ve been saying how much i hate him and now this is trending #WitchesAgainstTuckerpic.twitter.com/1XjHDQanSE — sarah :) (@sarahxbutler123) June 19, 2020

I have no idea what #WitchesAgainstTucker is about but I am in! pic.twitter.com/Ap6oJ5S5Ex — Cathy (@chickchick88) June 19, 2020

#WitchesAgainstTuckerI have no idea why this is trending but I am happy to join in with my crew.🧙‍♀️ . . pic.twitter.com/XRYZxPRuoL — Persistent Moon (@zangmofacts) June 19, 2020

Some called for Carlson to “apologize,” though they didn’t specify what specifically he should be atoning for.

“Witches gets things done. Tucker can’t run. Tucker can’t hide. He just better just apologize,” one user tweeted.

Others simply played into the ridiculousness of the hashtag, which somehow found itself trending alongside legitimate news items.

Carlson has lately found himself at the center of the ‘commentary vs news’ debate raging over Fox News, which has made him the scapegoat for many social media activists displeased with the network’s conservative leanings.

Fox is currently defending itself from a slander lawsuit by Karen McDougal, who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump, and was paid by the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, not to reveal her story in advance of the 2016 presidential election. In a show in 2018, Carlson accused McDougal and others of trying to “extort” the president. Erin Murphy, an attorney with Fox News, has answered the suit by saying Carlson’s show is not meant to be a fact-based program.

“What we’re talking about here is not the front page of the New York Times. It’s ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ which is a commentary show,” Murphy said.

Advertisers have recently been dropping the show over comments critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite this, Carlson remains the US’s most-watched cable-news host.

