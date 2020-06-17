Still no edit button? Twitter debuts ‘voice tweet’ function, triggering mass eyeroll

Twitter has left its users in the lurch yet again, rolling out a voice-to-tweet feature no one really asked for that allows people record and post 140 whole seconds of sound-only content. The responses were less than enthusiastic.

“You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!” the platform’s official account declared on Wednesday, revealing the iOS-only feature in a how-to GIF.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

It’s not clear when, if ever, the feature will be bestowed upon Android users – perhaps they’ll be forever consigned to Periscope, the Twitter-linked live feature which allows much longer posts featuring audio AND video.

Tweets with audio are rolling out on iOS and we only have one thing to say about it pic.twitter.com/CZvQC1fo1W — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

The company even tried out the feature themselves, posting a tweet of…bird sounds.

The responses were not quite ecstatic. “Tweets with audios? You mean a video?” one uncomprehending user tweeted, perhaps unsure what the fuss was all about.

Several users saw the feature leading to tears.

twitter i'm going to be honest, this seems like a bad idea — cark?? (@cark_irl) June 17, 2020

Yeah sure let the hackers out there get your voice. So when the credit card or bank calls asking if you opened that account or applied for that loan they splice and dice and get the YES they need. HELL NO!! — Patriot Mouse 🇺🇸 🌟🌟🌟 (@mouse458) June 17, 2020

Some accused Twitter of discrimination against Android users, while others countered it was better to wait and have iOS users absorb whatever bugs would undoubtedly be lurking in the voice-tweet feature.

I swear Twitter hates Android. — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) June 17, 2020

Why are Android users worried about new updates? iOS users are used for test run, Android users always get premium quality, tested and trusted.Android users are more important to twitter. Premium Users. — Tosin Akingba™ (@venusakingba) June 17, 2020

Many reminded Twitter staff that there’s a laundry-list of features users actually want – so, why make a show of unveiling features that resemble existing capabilities?

Edit button — Yasin Yılmaz (@Yilmazzyasinn) June 17, 2020

Edit tweets. Bookmark folders. Delete our dms. Stop removing likes and retweets. There are so many better ideas and yall came up with THIS. — *°:⋆⟬⟭ Frieda⁷ ⟭⟬⋆:°* (@babyddeokjinnie) June 17, 2020

Though some were grateful for the chance to give their tweeting fingers a rest.

now i can speak my thoughts instead of tiring my fingers out — NZXT (@NZXT) June 17, 2020

🔊 Twitter’s NEW audio clips shock! 👇 pic.twitter.com/TXDTlPX2Z0 — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) June 17, 2020

A few users speculated whether Twitter superfan and US President Donald Trump would latch onto the new feature. The president recently excoriated Twitter for hiding some of his tweets behind warning labels, supposedly for promoting violence – a vague rationale that many pointed out could be applied to everything from cartoons to actual calls-to-arms.

